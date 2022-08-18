VolkerFitzpatrick wins wind power cabling work

A tubine on Ørsted's Hornsea 2 wind farm

Hornsea 3 is a planned 2,852 MW wind farm 160km off the coast of Yorkshire being developed by Danish power company Ørsted.

VolkerFitzpatrick’s contract, still subject to Ørsted taking a final investment decision on Hornsea 3, is for the installation of 240 km of onshore cables that will connect the offshore wind farm from the landfall at Weybourne in Norfolk to the Norwich Main National Grid substation.

The contract will involve the civil works associated with the cable installation and National Grid connection, the cable installation itself and the reinstatement of land following the installation of the HVDC cables, including tree and hedgerow planting.

VolkerFitzpatrick will be supported by sister company VolkerStevin.

When it is fully online, Ørsted’s Hornsea array – comprising Hornsea 1, 2 and 3 – will have a total capacity of in excess of 5 GW, making it the world’s largest offshore wind zone. Ørsted changed its named from DONG Energy (standing for Danish Oil & Natural Gas) in 2017.

Hornsea 3 senior project director Luke Bridgman said: “As well as providing low-cost clean energy at scale, Hornsea 3 is also supporting the further development of the UK supply chain. Through our partnerships with leading industry expertise, such as VolkerFitzpatrick, we will be looking to share opportunities with UK suppliers and contractors to work on this ground-breaking project.”

A ‘meet the buyer’ event is being planned in the east of England, be held in late September 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk