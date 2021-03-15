VolkerRailStory JV wins £80m Hope Valley project

The Hope Valley Capacity Scheme is one of the government’s priority transport schemes in the north of England, in line with its ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Network Rail is now finalising detailed designs that will improve sections of the railway between Bamford station and Jaggers Lane Bridge in Hathersage, and around Dore & Totley station, where a second platform will also be added. Work is expected to begin in 2022 and will be completed in 2023.

There are two main elements in the contract awarded to VolkerRailStory JV:

1. Dore and Totley station – construct a second line at Dore Station Junction and extend track between West View Lane and Dore South Junction, as well as build a second platform at Dore Station and improve standage on Heely Loop.

2. Bamford Loop – construct a 1km passing loop alongside the existing railway to the east of Bamford station for passenger trains to overtake slower freight trains.

VolkerRail operations director Paul Jones said: “This project will create much needed improvements to passengers in the north of England. Through a collaborative approach, with our joint venture partner, Story, we aim to build for the future, as we undertake the significant upgrades along the network. The rural locations, in which we will be working, offer a beautiful landscape for passengers and we will ensure minimal impact to the natural environment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk