VolkerStevin brings in Taziker to help with HS2 viaduct

CGI of Colne Valley Viaduct

Taziker will supply, fabricate and install the steel deck component of a temporary jetty structure that has been designed to provide access for constructing foundations for the new viaduct.

The 3.4km-long Colne Valley viaduct will carry the high speed rail line over a series of lakes. With spans of up to 80 metres long, the structure will be supported by 56 piers, carrying the railway around 10 metres above the surface of the lakes, the River Colne and the Grand Union Canal.

The temporary jetty will consist of four separate structures with an approximate total length of 990 metres. The works will also include safety barriers, pedestrian walkways and guardrails. Thirteen additional working platforms will also be built to enable the construction of the cofferdams within the lakes, which in turn facilitate the construction of the permanent piers for the viaduct.

Working on behalf of VolkerStevin for the Align Joint Venture, Taziker was awarded the contract following a competitive invitation to tender process. Align JV comprises Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick and is the main works civils contractor responsible for the delivery of the C1 section on HS2. The C1 package of works comprises 21.6km of line including the Colne Valley Viaduct, the 16km twin-bored Chilterns tunnel and and five ventilation shafts handling both intervention and tunnel ventilation facilities.

Engineers from Align JV began work on the viaducts foundations earlier this year and Taziker is expected to begin work on site in June 2021.

The piling work is being carried out by KVJV, a joint venture of Keller and VSL International, which has a £167m contract with Align for geotechnical work.

Jarrod Hulme, managing director of engineering solutions at Taziker said: “The construction of the viaduct in Colne Valley is a spectacular and essential part of the HS2 project. By supplying, fabricating and installing a major component of the temporary jetty, Taziker have the opportunity to show the quality and innovation we can deliver on major projects for major clients within our engineering division.”

