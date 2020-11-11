VolkerWessels signs deal for Danone depot

VolkerWessels Logistics Development (VWLD) signed a lease agreement with Danone for a new state-of-the-art global distribution centre of (south-eastern region of the Netherlands). VolkerWessels company Systabo will begin construction of the 56,000m2 project in Cuijk this month is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The building which will have a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ sustainability rating. In addition, it will be an all-electric distribution centre helping Danone to reach a carbon neutral operation at this location in the coming years.

The centre is located in the Laarakker business park, with direct access to all main roads in the via the A73 motorway.

Erjan Sprakel, director of VWLD, said: “The constructive co-operation between the teams of Danone, Business Parc ‘Laarakker’ and ourselves led to this deal regarding this perfectly located distribution centre in Cuijk. We are very pleased that we were able to meet the demands of the local community and Danone, securing employment for the region in combination with a sustainable centre near the factory of Danone.”

