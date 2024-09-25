Volvo adds to hybrid excavator range

The Volvo EC500 Hybrid

Volvo Construction Equipment has introduced a hybrid option for its new generation excavators.

The EC400 and EC500 will be the first of the new generation excavators to be offered as hybrid models, with more in the range to come.

The 40-tonne and 50-tonne machines become the biggest models in Volvo’s hybrid portfolio, joining the previous generation's models, the EC380E Hybrid, EC350E Hybrid, EC300E Hybrid and EC250E Hybrid excavators.

Volvo says the hybrid versions offer a 17% increase in fuel efficiency through digging and dumping operations, with no loss of power or performance.

The new electro-hydraulic system also requires less hosing, thus reducing the need for couplings, minimising maintenance requirements and costs, and improving reliability.

Volvo’s hybrid technology works by harvesting ‘free’ energy generated by the down motion of the excavator boom. The machine uses this boom down motion to charge the accumulator, with the stored energy then used to drive the assist motor, when needed, in turn powering the engine system.

Product manager Otmar Kirsch said: “We are ambitious in leading our transformation journey and strive to continuously evolve our offering to ensure world-class reliability and performance for each and every customer. The expansion of our Hybrid range into our new generation excavators represents the merging of our most advanced hybrid technology with a new and modern design that takes customers into the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk