Volvo dealer takes on K-Tec scraper boxes

A K-Tex scraper box being pulled by a Volvo articulated dump truck

SMT GB chief executive chief executive Nick Allen said that the K-Tec scrapers were a good fit with its Volvo haul trucks.

“We have worked with K-Tec Earthmoving Inc for a number of years and this agreement formalises our relationship with the Canadian based company,” he said. “Their range of scraper boxes, designed to be pulled by articulated haulers, is compatible with most of the Volvo range of trucks and will add another dimension to our existing product offering.”

Mike Palitsky, president and CFO of K-Tec Earthmovers, added “We could not be happier to welcome SMT GB to the K-Tec family. During our visit to SMT’s head office in Duxford, we were extremely impressed with the team and knew immediately that a partnership of the two organizations would be a great fit. The marriage of Volvo ADTs with the K-Tec scrapers has proven to be an excellent one and we are continuing to promote this very cost effective and efficient concept worldwide. This agreement solidifies K-Tec’ s expansion into the UK market and we are very proud to be partnered with SMT to position both companies for future growth. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

K-Tec Earthmoving offers four sizes of scraper ranging from 21.5m³ heaped capacity and a payload of 30.8 tonnes up to the largest with a 48.1m³ heaped capacity and payload of 68.5 tonnes. The 1237 model is also available as a Train scraper. The conversion from an ADT dumper body to an ADT scraper hauler takes approximately 10 hours, according to SMT GB. No modifications are required to the dumper body, it says, and the switch can be reversed in the same amount of time.

