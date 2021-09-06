Volvo drops Terex brand

The new name for Terex Trucks

Seven years after taking over Motherwell-based Terex Trucks, Volvo Group has rebranded the business as Rokbak.

Rokbak’s origins date back to 1934 when the Euclid Company of Ohio created the world’s first true off-highway rear dump truck, the Model 1Z. Manufacturing at the Motherwell factory in Scotland began in 1950 when the Euclid Great Britain subsidiary was formed. Within just four years it made 1,000 off-highway trucks in Scotland.

In 1970 Euclid’s then owner General Motors (GM) rebranded the business as Terex. In 1981 GM sold Terex to IBH Holdings in Germany. Two years later, IBH went bankrupt and ownership of Terex reverted to GM.

GM sold Terex again in 1986/87 to Randolph Lenz (US interests in 1986; Motherwell in 1987). The haulage truck business was a mainstay of the expanding Terex Corporation over the next 20 years but recession forced Terex to consolidate its operations. In December 2013 Volvo Group agreed to pay US$160m for Terex Trucks.

“Our company has an incredible history and a proud heritage,” said managing director Paul Douglas. “Seven years ago, we became a member of the Volvo Group, which allowed us to make major improvements in every part of our business. Millions of pounds have been invested in improving our products, modernising our facilities, expanding our network, and developing our people. It has been a process of continual evolution. That’s why we feel it’s right to recognize this evolution with a new brand name to launch an exciting new chapter in our history. And we’ll keep investing to further improve our machines for our customers.”

Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo Construction Equipment, added: “We are proud and excited to have the modernized Rokbak brand continue as a fundamental part of our organization,” said. “We believe in a sustainable future, innovation and the power of our people and we see that all encapsulated in Rokbak. At the same time, the company has its own personality, heritage and loyal customer base and it will be exciting to see the brand evolve further as it sets out on this new stage of its journey.”

