Volvo makes telematics standard fitment

We live in a connected world, says Volvo

Customers will be able to access the mapping and tracking service as well as the daily hours and service management functions free of charge for three years.

More advanced operational data, such as fuel consumption and utilisation, will also be available with certain models.

Volvo CE expects to expand its range of services specifically for compact equipment as the population of machines connected to CareTrack grows. Among its ambitions, for example, is to offer unique compact machine reports.

“We live in a connected world and there has never been a better time to make a real impact with data use,” said Ivona Baldyga, manager for productivity & efficiency services (EMEA). “By connecting machines – compact or otherwise – we are able to help customers achieve greater efficiency, uptime and profitability in their businesses.”

