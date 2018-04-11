Volvo unveils own-brand haul trucks

Volvo Construction Equipment has launched a new series of Volvo-branded rigid haul trucks made at the former Terex facility in Motherwell.

Volvo bought Terex’s Scottish-based truck manufacturing business four years ago but until now has continued to use the Terex Trucks brand name. The new four models are the first from Motherwell to use the Volvo brand.

The new series, shown to customers for the first time this week, consists of the 41-tonne payload R45D, 54.5-tonne R60D, 65-tonne R70D and the flagship 95-tonne R100E. The new four-model range, designed for mining and quarrying applications, is initially available in less regulated markets outside of Europe and North America.

The D-Series R45D, R60D and R70D Volvo rigid haulers are based on the established Terex Trucks TR-Series, with improvements such as greater visibility and new safety systems. The R100E, by contrast, is a completely new design, albeit with established componentry.

“We’ve been working on the new range since Volvo CE acquired Terex Trucks in 2014,” said Thomas Bitter, Volvo CE senior vice president. “The development of these machines has relied heavily on the longstanding rigid hauler expertise of Terex Trucks as well as customer input and the technological strength of the Volvo Group.”

Paul Douglas, Volvo CE vice president of rigid haulers and managing director of Terex Trucks, added: “The proven design of the Terex Trucks rigid haulers provided us with a strong DNA on which to develop Volvo CE’s innovative entry into this product line. The R100E has been designed to meet customer demands for a rigid hauler that delivers high performance and productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and good operator comfort. It, along with the rest of the range, builds on Terex Trucks’ 84-year heritage and incorporates the customer feedback and market knowledge we have built-up over the years.”

