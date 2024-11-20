Vp centralises procurement

Katy Tindal, Vp's group head of procurement.

Vp has created a new central Vp procurement function across the group in a bid for consistency and operational efficiency. The group hopes to foster stronger relationships with suppliers of its various subsidiary companies, which include Groundforce, UK Forks and Torrent Trackside.

Katy Tindal has joined Vp to head the new department with a 20-year career in purchasing under her belt. She has worked across a range of sectors and companies including GEP, Cox Automotive and Balfour Beatty.

Her initial areas for focus will be to implement a procurement framework and oversee the creation and maintenance of new procurement procedures and systems. This work will be in addition to collaborating with existing purchasers in the business to ensure alignment and achievement of operational targets.

Earlier this year, having got her feet under the table, chief executive Anna Bielby revealed her strategy for the business: to get the various specialist divisions work more closely together, coupled with an enhanced digital strategy to simplify processes and improve customer service. Bielby took over from the long-serving Neil Stothard in September 2023, having joined the company just nine months earlier as chief financial officer.

