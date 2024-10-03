Vp makes Irish access acquisition

CPH is described as one of Ireland’s leading powered access companies

Vp plc, the listed equipment rental group, has acquired a majority interest in Charleville Hire & Platform Ltd (CPH).

CPH is described as one of Ireland’s leading, specialist powered access companies principally servicing the pharma, renewables, technology and food ingredient sectors. It is a family owned and run business, based near Cork.

Total consideration for the entire share capital of CPH includes an initial cash consideration of €12.1m (£10.1m). Vp has acquired 90% of the shares in CPH, with the remaining 10% to be added over the next three years. Subject to business performance, a further maximum deferred and earn out payment of €21.7m (£18.2m) may be payable across the second and third anniversaries of the acquisition.

In 2023, CPH made a pre-tax profit of €2.3m on turnover of €9.5m.

Vp chief executive Anna Bielby said: "This acquisition is exactly in line with our renewed strategic focus on building our highly differentiated, specialist customer offering. CPH brings to the group a market-leading powered access fleet in a growing Irish market while complementing our existing divisions. The CPH management team has a track record of successfully growing the business and, with the opportunities that exist in the Irish market, we believe they are well placed for further expansion in the future."

