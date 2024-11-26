Vp Rail coordinates subsidiary offerings

Torrent Trackside has historically led Vp's rail business but the group has more to offer

Vp Rail is a new customer-facing offering from VP that brings together the range of services offered by the group's diverse operating companies.

Vp Rail offers small plant and lighting from Brandon Hire Station, surveying and testing kit from ESS, telehandlers from UK Forks, shoring and piling support from Groundforce, portable roadways from TPA and rail plant (and people) from Torrent Trackside.

Vp has always been able to offer this range of services, but not as a single operating entity.

Vp Rail, headed by director Carl Abraitis, aims to provide customers with a single point of contact for project support, a central hire desk and a streamlined quotation and invoicing process.

The launch is the group’s latest development following the announcement of its refreshed strategy in June 2024. A key focus of this strategy is to ensure that the specialist divisions work more closely together to drive growth and to focus on end markets. This is supported by an enhanced digital strategy which aims to simplify processes for customers.

Vp has a 30-year track record of working on the UK railways network including 14 years as a framework contractor to Network Rail. Torrent Trackside, its principal rail plant, people and solutions business, already works for many of the tier 1 and tier 2 contractors and a number of joint venture partners. Key projects to date have included the West Coast Main Line route modernisation, HS1 and HS2, Crossrail and the Transpennine Route upgrade.

Vp Rail director Carl Abraitis said: “Vp Torrent Trackside has typically been the entry point for customers wanting to buy our rail expertise. However, other parts of the Group, notably Groundforce, Brandon Hire Station, TPA, ESS, and UK Forks, have specialist capabilities often used by customers on these projects. By creating Vp Rail we are able to offer an integrated package of services from across the Group’s divisions. This approach has already been well received by a small group of customers. We look forward to rolling out our enhanced offer.”

Chief operating officer Jonathan May added: “As a group we have a long history of working in rail but historically customers have traded with our individual business units. This step will make it much easier for customers to transact with us. We also believe the roll out of Vp Rail better enables us to take advantage of new opportunities in the market.”

Vibroplant began life in the 1950s hiring our vibratory rollers and other plant. In 1973 it floated on the London Stock Exchange and grew rapidly on the back of the UK’s motorway building programme. It diversified with acquisitions and changed its name to Vp in 2001.

In September 2023 Anna Bielby succeeded Neil Stothard as chief executive, having joined the company as chief financial officer just eight months before.

Vp plc also posted interim results today for the six-months to 30th September 2024 showing revenue up just 1% at £192.5m and pre-tax profit down less than 2% at £19.5m.

Chief executive Anna Bielby said: “The group continues to make good progress on delivering its refreshed strategy. Vp continues to trade strongly in its infrastructure and energy markets, where positive momentum and market opportunity provide confidence. Headwinds and challenging conditions continue to impact general construction and house-building, which are expected to remain subdued over the short term.”

She added: “We note the upcoming changes to national insurance and national minimum wage which, before mitigating actions, will have an impact of c.£4m on the group in the next financial year.”

