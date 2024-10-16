Vp recruits H&S director

Sinéad Brown

Sinéad Brown has joined the Vp executive board from Costain, where she had a 15-year career in health and safety management across various disciplines.

During her time with Costain, she led teams in highways, nuclear and water sectors, and was most recently seconded to the Smart Motorways Programme (SMP) Alliance.

This appointment is the latest development in Vp’s new strategy to get its specialist subsidiary businesses to cooperate more to drive growth, the company said.

Chief operating officer Jonathan May said: “Sinéad has extensive experience in the health, safety and sustainability fields which will further build on the foundations that Vp already has. The safety of our teams, understanding the risks facing the business and also the leading sustainability opportunities that our teams can bring to customers are key. I believe that Sinéad’s experience in the construction sector has many parallels from which we can learn.”

