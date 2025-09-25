Vp seeks new chief executive

Anna Bielby

Anna Bielby has told the board Vp plc that she intends to step down as chief executive with effect from 31st March 2026 to pursue interests outside of the corporate world.

Bielby joined Vp in January 2023 as chief financial officer and took over from the long-serving Neil Stothard as chief executive in September 2023.

She will remain in post until 31st March 2026, the company said, and a recruitment process to appoint a successor has begun.

Anna Bielby said: "My decision to step down as CEO has not been an easy one. Vp is a great business with a rich heritage and a bright future, and this role has been a pleasure and a privilege. I am proud of the significant progress we are making, and I am committed to leading the business over the next six months, working alongside the leadership team and the board to continue to deliver our strategy."

Executive chair Jeremy Pilkington said: "On behalf of the board and all at Vp, I would like to thank Anna for the significant contribution that she has made. Her leadership and energy have been instrumental in evolving the group's strategy and building solid foundations for the future. We respect her decision and are pleased that she will lead the group through this transitional period as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives."

Vp businesses include Groundforce, TPA, Torrent Trackside, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, MEP Hire, CPH, UK Forks, Airpac Rentals and Tech Rentals.

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