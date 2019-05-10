Vp takes over Sandhurst for £3.3m

Sandhurst founder and chairman Tim Dean

Sandhurst, as it is now, was founded in 2004 and is engaged in the rental of specialist excavator attachments to the construction and civil engineering sectors from five locations across the UK.

However its roots date back to 1972, when Tim Dean set up Sandhurst Manufacturing Company in Kent. Now 72 years old, he remained owner of Sandhurst Ltd until selling up to Vp.

Vp said that Sandhurst would work alongside and complement its piling business within Vp's UK division.

Vp chairman Jeremy Pilkington said: "The acquisition of Sandhurst adds another new product specialisation to Vp's UK portfolio and I am delighted to welcome the experienced Sandhurst team to the Vp Group."

In 2013 Sandhurst invested £3m in setting up a powered access rental division and ordered another £1m of equipment in 2014. However, it quietly withdrew from that market in 2015.

