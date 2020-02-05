Wainhomes agrees deal for £36m development

Wainhomes managing director Carl Haley

Wainhomes Severn Valley will build up to 327 new homes on a 55-acre site at Harry Stoke, seven miles northeast of Bristol.

The development will support the construction of a new school, extensive play and recreation areas and country space for public use as well as a range of homes for affordable rent, shared ownership and purchase.

In the first phase of development Wainhomes Severn Valley will build 150 properties – 116 for private sale and, a further nine for shared ownership and 25 for affordable rent through a registered housing provider.

A 12-month earthworks programme will begin in the summer and building will follow in summer 2021. The first homes are expected to be completed early in 2022.

Wainhomes managing director Carl Haley said: “As an established developer in the Severn Valley we are delighted to have acquired this site and to be partnering with South Gloucestershire Council to deliver new, high quality homes for the region.”

Bristol-based Wainhomes Severn Valley also has planning permission in place for: 146 homes at Tadpole Garden Village, north of Swindon; 98 homes at Blenheim Heights, Charlton Hayes, north of Bristol; 92 homes at Saxon Meadows, South Cerney, in the Cotswolds; 38 homes at Woodshaw Gardens in Royal Wootton Bassett; and 72 homes in Patterdown, Chippenham. A further 339 units at Cam, Twigworth and Woolavington are waiting for detailed planning approval.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk