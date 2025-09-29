Wakefield court building renewal begins

CGI of the converted Wakefield Crown Court [Image: Group Ginger]

Leeds-based Mulberry Construction Group has officially started on the conversion of Wakefield’s former courthouse into a new social amenity.

Harrogate-based developer Rushbond, in partnership with Wakefield Council, is driving the reinvention of the landmark 25,000 sq ft building. Designed by Group Ginger and delivered on site by Mulberry Construction Group, the scheme will reposition the former courthouse as a commercial and cultural destination in the city centre, around which Rushbond’s ongoing residential regeneration is nearing phase one completion.

Built in 1810 and extended in the 19th century, Wakefield Crown Court has stood vacant since the early 1990s. The redevelopment includes a new city-facing entrance and landscaped public terrace; an events space within the former courtroom; a restaurant/food hall with indoor and terrace seating, and a café shop; and co-working and studio spaces.

Construction is now under way, with completion scheduled for summer 2026.

The project forms part of a wider strategy to revitalise Wood Street and the surrounding Civic Quarter, complementing new housing and the restoration of neighbouring heritage sites such as the former police station, Gills Yard and Gills Mews. The initiative strengthens Wakefield’s positioning as an attractive location for business, investment and cultural activity.

Rushbond founder and chairman Jonathan Maud said: “Wakefield has an abundance of architectural jewels and the Crown Court is one of its most treasured sites. Our vision is to restore it as a focal point for the city, with creative workspace, leisure and event facilities and world-class public art.

“This project signals confidence in Wakefield’s future and helps reinforce the city as a place where culture, community and business thrive.”

Cllr Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, added: “This is one of Wakefield’s most iconic landmark buildings and preserving our historical assets is extremely important. Its restoration is a catalyst for growth in the Civic Quarter and brings fresh opportunities for living, working and socialising in the city centre. We’re delighted to see work starting on site, marking its next chapter and complementing the creation of new high-quality homes in the area, establishing a new vibrant community for future generations to enjoy.”

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