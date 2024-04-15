Walden succeeds Calvert on Wales & Western railways

Tim Walden

Tim Walden moves to Network Rail’s Wales & Western division from its Southern region, where he has been capital delivery director since June 2022.

He replaces Stuart Calvert, who has moved to the role of capital delivery director for Network Rail’s Eastern region. Kayleigh Spires is currently interim capital delivery director for Wales & Western.

The Wales & Western region includes more than 2,700 miles of railway with a 5,500-strong workforce, serving Wales and Borders, the Thames Valley, west of England and the southwest peninsula

