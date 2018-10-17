Wales tests market for re-tendering M4 corridor

It has published a ‘prior information notice’ for the M4 corridor project round Newport. The public inquiry stage has now been completed and a decision on whether to proceed to detailed design and construction is anticipated shortly.

In 2015, the Welsh government signed up a joint venture of Costain and Vinci - represented by Taylor Woodrow and Vinci Construction Grands Projets - on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis for the £750m highways project (link opens in new tab).

Ministers are seeking to assess market conditions and inform their decision about whether to re-tender the scheme or split it into three packages. They want to consult interested parties on the advantages and disadvantages of alternative approaches, including looking into how the project should be structured the project and the potential benefits.

If split the three packages would be a highway section from Magor to the River Usk; the bridge over the Usk; and a highway section from Usk to Castleton.