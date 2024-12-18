Wales turns to consultants to fix EV infrastructure

Balfour Beatty join venture Urban Fox's pop-up EV chargepoint

Eight pre-qualified consultancies, including Arcadis, Atkins, Jacobs and Mott MacDonald, will provide technical and professional advisory services to support the delivery of EVCI projects across Wales.

The full list of suppliers is:

Arcadis

Atkins

Flexible Power Systems

Jacobs Engineering UK

Mer Charging UK

Mott MacDonald

Systra

Urban Foresight.

More than 200 public sector organisations are able to access this framework, to help establish a structured, efficient approach to charging infrastructure deployment across Wales. As of now, electric vehicle charging in Wales has often relied on limited, piecemeal initiatives from individual authorities, creating gaps in both coverage and consistency. This framework aims to address these gaps.

The EVCI framework will run until August 2028.

Arcadis said that it will seek to leverage its digital tool, EVCI Locate, to identify optimal EVCI installation sites across Wales, while Curb IQ, a proprietary curbside intelligence tool, could offer digital mapping for high-impact placements.

Roisin Naughton, head of electric vehicle charging infrastructure advisory at Arcadis, said:

"This framework is a pivotal step for Wales as it transforms how public sector organisations adopt and implement EV infrastructure. By creating a streamlined, accessible pathway for advisory support, the Welsh government is ensuring that EVCI implementation is equitable, efficient, and environmentally beneficial.”

