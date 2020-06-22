Wall of waste to promote recycling

CGI of the planned living wall [Red Squirrel Architects]

Two-tonnes of recycled aluminium drinks cans and 1.5 tonnes of compost made from garden waste will be used to create a living wall at 20 Cousin Lane, between Cannon Street station and the River Thames.

Planning permission has been granted by the City of London Corporation.

The project, for recruitment firm PSR, is the culmination of work between planners at the City Corporation, Veolia UK and Red Squirrel Architects to design a building representing circular economy principles.

Cans recovered from Veolia UK’s recycling plant in Southwark will be shredded and re-cast into latticed modular honeycomb panels. The aluminium panels will be hung within a grid of recycled steel girders. Compost made from recycled garden waste will be used to plant an extensive wall and planter boxes on the buildings facades.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

City of London Corporation planning and transportation chair Alastair Moss said: “This innovative, radical project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when designers and planners work together and think outside the box. The new wall will be a welcome addition to the City skyline, and a befitting neighbour to the Walbrook Wharf waste transfer station. I hope its message of a circular economy will influence everyone to recycle more and consider their own impact on the environment.”

The wall as it is now at 20 Cousin Lane

Red Squirrel Architects director Miles Griffies said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that planning permission has been granted for this unique scheme. The close collaboration with the City of London Corporation and Veolia UK has been an interesting and enjoyable process.

“There are clear and obvious benefits to our urban landscape in adopting circular economy principles, recycling, and urban greening; especially when these culminate to make a great piece of architecture.”

Richard Kirkman, chief technology and innovation officer of Veolia UK, added: “To make environmental improvements at the scale that the UK needs, everyone must do their bit to preserve resources through recycling. This marks the seeds of a green recovery which includes, at its centre, recycling.

“This bold project will remind people of the need to practice sustainable waste behaviours, as well as showcase the unique beauty that can be achieved by turning used items into something new.”

