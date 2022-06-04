Walsall Housing picks three for £197m framework

Wates, United Living and Kier have been selected to handle WHG’s planned programme of works across its 21,000 properties.

The framework contract, started on 1st June, sees each contractor oversee its own geographical area, with responsibility for all capital investment works – including new kitchens and bathrooms, roofing and windows for a seven year term. They will also support the housing association as it works towards achieving a minimum energy rating of C on all its properties by 2030.

WHG director of business strategy and assets Rob Gilham said: “These contractors join us at a hugely important time and against the backdrop of the next cycle of the Decent Homes Programme, our commitment to achieving carbon zero and our building safety works. It is only with the support of our contractors that we will be able to achieve all this, and we look forward to working in partnership with them over the next seven years.”

David Morgan, executive managing director of Wates Property Services, said: “Undertaking retrofit projects to decarbonise social housing across the UK is a huge responsibility but it is one that WHG is embracing with ambition.

