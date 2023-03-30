Walter Thompson starts another Exemplar care home

CGI of Fernwood care home in Knowsley

Fernwood, at 239 Knowsley Lane in Knowsley, will be Exemplar Health Care’s seventh care home in the Liverpool region. It will provide accommodation for 28 adults living with dementia, acquired brain injuries, complex mental health needs and physical disabilities.

Each of the 28 bedrooms will have an en-suite wet room, and the building will have communal areas, sensory and therapy rooms and landscaped gardens.

Walter Thompson has been appointed to develop the existing building and is expected to complete before the end of 2023.

The start of works follows on from the same contractor completing the new Roseside care home for Exemplar in Vancouver Road, Liverpool. This scheme was a refurbishment contract of an existing care home, with works having started on site in August 2022

