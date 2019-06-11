Walters handed £10m Brocastle highways contract

Walters’ 3D model of the finished scheme

The contract was awarded by the Welsh government to install key roads and services on the 116-acre Brocastle site.

Work to prepare the site employment space covering more than 70,000 m2 began in May and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2020.

The site is allocated for development under Policy SP9 of the Bridgend local development plan as a strategic employment site. The proposal is for business park development including offices, general industrial units and storage/distribution units and is estimated to provide employment opportunities for up to 3,000 people.

Wales’ economy minister Ken Skates said: “This is one of several significant employment sites which the Welsh government will be bringing forward to enable the development of modern business space, which is so badly needed to create jobs and support our economy.

“One of the challenges we face in providing good-quality jobs is ensuring the right business space is available at the right location. Sites like this in Brocastle, which is ready for development and well-connected to local infrastructure, are essential in meeting our ambitions.

“I am pleased we’ve now appointed contractors for the Brocastle site. They will undertake the vital work to provide the infrastructure and services necessary for the development of the site, providing valuable jobs in the construction phase and helping to make the site an attractive proposition for businesses.”

Walters’ work includes demolition of existing derelict buildings, construction of drainage and highways, provision of utility supplies and diversions, and landscaping.