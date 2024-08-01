Walters signs up for JCB's new 370X

Walters Group is stocking up on the 37-tonners primarily for earthworks assignments on highway projects.

Supplied by dealer Holt JCB, the first three of these heavy-duty earthmovers have already rolled off the production line at the JCB factory in Staffordshire and straight into action. They join a further three 220X models in the Walters Group’s JCB excavator order.

The new JCB 370X, unveiled earlier this year, is powered by a stage V/T4F 240kW (322hp) diesel engine. According to JCB, it can move 4.5 tonnes more material per litre of fuel than competing models. It also features the new JCB UX user interface, with 10-inch touchscreen display and controls.

Walters Group chief operating officer, Huw Richards said: “The JCB 370X looks an extremely impressive excavator and, having gone through extensive testing pre-launch, we look forward to their introduction into our fleet. Options to buy excavators made in the UK are somewhat limited and we are keen to support JCB as it introduces an X Series model in the medium sized excavator category.”

