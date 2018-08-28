Walthamstow Mall plans make progress

The plans include an 86,000 sq ft extension to the London shopping centre and up to 500 homes in a new tower block.

Transport for London is committing £15m to upgrading Walthamstow Central Station, including a new second entrance within the extended Mall.

The works are expected to start in 2020 although the money is not yet in place.

Capital & Regional said that it would now be “be looking at funding options in further detail as the detailed planning application for the residential tower is brought forward”.

Chief executive Lawrence Hutchings said: "Our vision for Walthamstow has been developed hand-in-hand with the council and residents and we have tailored the mix of homes, leisure uses, services and amenities to meet the needs of the local community.

"This will be transformational for Walthamstow and underlines our position at the heart of the community, both in terms of how we are supporting the improvement of the wider public realm and amenities, including Transport for London's plans for the underground station, but also in terms of how we are able to provide relevant goods and services for the people we serve. All of this will ensure Walthamstow remains a vibrant neighbourhood for generations to come, underpinning the resilience of The Mall, our positive footfall growth and, ultimately, our income profile."