  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon November 21 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Wanstead win for Jerram Falkus

Wanstead win for Jerram Falkus

3 hours Jerram Falkus Construction has won a £13.5m contract to build a leisure centre and school extensions in east London.

The London Borough of Redbridge has appointed Jerram Falkus Construction as main contractor for its Wanstead Leisure Centre and High School development.

Scope of work includes the construction of a 4,200 sqm, three-storey school building, with classroom spaces, dining hall and kitchen, and the construction of a gym/leisure building with a swimming pool. The school’s existing leisure facilities will also be refurbished.

John Rowan & Partners is quantity surveyor and project manager.

Project completion is expected by September 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »