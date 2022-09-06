Ward & Burke wins Havant Thicket pipelines contract

How Havant Thicket Reservoir might look once completed

Ward & Burke’s main works pipeline contract is for a 4.6km-long bi-directional pipeline running from Bedhampton pumping station to the Havant Thicket reservoir .

The reservoir is set to be the UK’s first major new water storage reservoir since the 1980s. Construction work is expected to start in 2024, with completion by 2029.

At 1.6km from east to west and 0.8km from north to south, the reservoir will be built on a 160-hectare grassland site owned by Portsmouth Water in Havant, Hampshire. It will hold approximately 8.7 billion litres of water and be able to supply up to 21 million litres of water each day

Ward & Burke Construction saw off competition for the pipeline contract from Clancy Docwra, Farrans Construction and Roadbridge UK, who were also shortlisted.

The £100m main reservoir construction contract has yet to be awarded. Shortlisted bidders for this are Balfour Beatty, Hochtief (UK) and Mackley Jones JV (a joint venture of JT Mackley & Co and Jones Bros Ruthin).

Both works packages are being procured under the Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016, using the negotiated procedure, with prior call for competition. Both will be let under an NEC4 ECC Option C Target Contract, with activity schedule.

