Ward Williams plots expansion

New managing partner James Beckly

Ward Williams has a strong west of England presence but is looking to grow nationwide – this is James Beckly’s mission.

He is in line to take over as senior partner on the retirement of Andy Snapes in November 2023.

Mr Snapes said: “It is fantastic to have someone of James’ capability and experience joining me at the helm of the business as we prepare for the next phase of our evolution. It is also critical that we plan for a seamless transition of the senior leadership role, and provide reassurance to our team, our clients, and everyone that works with WWA, that it will be business as usual when the time comes for me to stand down as senior partner. I have every confidence that James’ drive, infectious personality, and professionalism will significantly add to our capacity to evolve and sustainably grow.”

In October the firm opened a Manchester office, its first in the north. Further new offices are in the pipeline for 2021.

James Beckly said: “I am delighted that the board has placed its faith in me to take forward this new and challenging role for the business. Over the past 45 years, WWA has continued to evolve and sustainably grow, and my aim is to support Andy and the wider team in continuing with that philosophy and ambition. Importantly, as we transition towards Andy standing down as senior partner in 2023, the board considers it imperative that we ensure a seamless transition. I am slightly daunted by the responsibility and equally acutely aware of the importance of continuing with the culture and values that Andy, and those who went before him, have imprinted into WWA.”

