Watchdog keeps digging into house-builders’ collusion

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) reports that it is conducting further investigation, including additional evidence gathering, into suspected anti-competitive conduct by house-builders

The CMA launched an investigation in February 2024 into suspected breaches of competition law by eight house-builders, relating to concerns that they may have exchanged competitively sensitive information.

The initial phase of the investigation concluded at the end of the year with no clear result.

“The CMA has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement or infringements of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections to any party under investigation,” it said.

“The CMA will consider any representations it receives before any decision is taken as to whether competition law has been infringed,” it added.

The house-builders whose activities are being investigated are: Barratt, Bellway, Berkeley, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, Vistry.

Since the investigation began, Barratt acquired Redrow to become Barratt Redrow, reducing the number of companies under investigation from eight to seven.

