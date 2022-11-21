Water sector acquisition for Galliford Try

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking

The acquired business produces a variety of engineered products, such as pipes and valves, for the water industry.

No financial details have been disclosed either by Galliford Try or Ham Baker’s private equity owners.

The acquisition brings with it a team of approximately 40 staff who will continue to operate from their current premises in Stoke on Trent.

The water industry is a core target market for Galliford Try.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “We are delighted with this acquisition which bolsters our position as a leading service provider to the water sector, with a growing capability in off-site build, capital maintenance and asset optimisation, following the acquisitions of NMCN Water, Lintott and MCS Control Systems in the last 18 months.

“The evolution of our business means we are uniquely positioned to help our clients deliver the UK’s water needs through the improved resilience, efficiency and optimisation of their assets.”

