Nick Taylor (left) will be succeeded by Neil Humphrey (right)

After 42 years at Waterman, including 17 as chief executive, Nick Taylor has decided to step down on 31st March 2025.

He will be succeeded on 1st April 2025 by Neil Humphrey, who is currently UK chief operating officer of UK and been with the firm since 2001.

From 1st April 2025, Nick Taylor will continue to support Waterman as non-executive chairman and will retain his position as a director of Waterman’s businesses in Ireland and Australia.

