Fri March 08 2019

Waterman names new civils lead for Scotland

Paul Robertson

Robertson, who will be based in the Glasgow office, joins Waterman from WSP where he managed the technical and commercial delivery of multi-disciplinary projects across a range of sectors including industrial, leisure and residential.

He has been involved in a variety of development infrastructure projects across the UK as well as in the Middle East. He led the infrastructure design for the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Athletes Village and a multi-disciplinary team delivering service Centres for central belt local authorities.

Daryl Fossett, regional director in Scotland, commented; “We are delighted to welcome Paul to Waterman at an exciting time for us as a business. His refreshing attitude and immense practical and technical experience will be a great asset to his team, the Scottish business and the national service line alike.”

