Wates’ £300m prison build set to start this year

Harborough’s planning committee approved proposals for the appearance and layout of the new prison submitted by the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) on Tuesday 11th June 2024.

The committee also agreed to delegate authority to a designated council officer to approve planning conditions relating to specific issues including drainage and environmental considerations.

The council said that work on site is now expected to start later this year. Main contractor is Wates.

In April 2022, Harborough District Council’s planning committee refused the MoJ’s outline application. An appeal from the ministry against the decision was received in June 2022.

In November 2023 the government announced The Secretary of State’s decision that the Appeal from the MOJ should be allowed and outline permission should be granted, subject to conditions.

The 1,700-capacity jail is set to be one of the biggest on the country, with 14 blocks of four-storey height.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk