Wates breaks ground on Hornchurch retirement homes

Councillors, council staff and others met members of the project team for a ground breaking ceremony

Following demolition of the former sheltered accommodation on the site, Wates Residential has started construction of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts in a joint venture partnership with Havering Council, its client.

The development next to Harrow Lodge Park will have 175 homes, specifically for local people who are approaching, or who have reached, retirement age; 80 will be for affordable rent, 54 for shared ownership and the remainder for open market sale.

The development forms part of the 12 Estates regeneration programme between Havering Council and Wates Residential that is expected to result in around 3,500 new homes over the next 12 to 15 years. Other projects are under way at Waterloo Estate and Queens Street in Romford and Napier and New Plymouth House in Rainham.

Artist's impression of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk