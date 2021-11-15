  1. Instagram
Tue November 16 2021

  3. Wates breaks ground on Hornchurch retirement homes

1 day Ground works have begun for a new retirement village in Hornchurch, Essex.

Councillors, council staff and others met members of the project team for a ground breaking ceremony
Following demolition of the former sheltered accommodation on the site, Wates Residential has started construction of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts in a joint venture partnership with Havering Council, its client.

The development next to Harrow Lodge Park will have 175 homes, specifically for local people who are approaching, or who have reached, retirement age; 80 will be for affordable rent, 54 for shared ownership and the remainder for open market sale.

The development forms part of the 12 Estates regeneration programme between Havering Council and Wates Residential that is expected to result in around 3,500 new homes over the next 12 to 15 years. Other projects are under way at Waterloo Estate and Queens Street in Romford and Napier and New Plymouth House in Rainham.

Artist's impression of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts
