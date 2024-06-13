Wates brings in new health & safety chief

Brian Long

Brian Long will joins Wates in September and will sit on the group executive committee, reporting to chief executive Eoghan O’Lionaird.

Brian Long joins Wates from Mirvac, one of Australia’s largest development and construction companies, where for the past couple of years he was manager for health, safety and environment.

Before that he worked for Australian supermarket chain Woolworths and consulting engineer Aecom. However, mots of his career – more than 17 years – was with Lendlease, where he led health and safety initiatives.

Mr Long said: “I have been very impressed with the genuine care Wates has for the wellbeing of its employees and partners, as well as its excellent track record in managing safety. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the company later this year to run its industry-leading work in this space.”

Chief executive Eoghan O’Lionaird said: “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our team is hugely important to us at Wates. I am delighted to welcome Brian to the Wates Group to lead this agenda, and to maintain our exceptionally high standards and drive our continued and long-standing commitment to the wellbeing of everyone who works for and with us.”

