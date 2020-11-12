Wates gets April start date for Piccadilly Circus

CGI of One Sherwood Street, as seen from Piccadilly Circus

Landsec had been trying to work out how best to exploit the island site since acquiring freehold ownership in 2012. The solution was devised by Fletcher Priest Architects.

The redevelopment of One Sherwood Street will transform the space behind the billboards into a new six-story mixed-use building with three basement levels comprising 111,000 sq ft of commercial office space, 30,000 sq ft retail space and seven new residential units.

Fletcher Priest says of its designs: “A garden for the offices behind the advertising billboard, will bring in natural light from above and make the space usable once more. A roof truss hangs the new office building over the existing shops and a distinctive folding roofscape will be made from point mesh, covered with thousands of crafted tiles.

“A folding geometric skin of tiles lightly envelopes the site, while a roof-top landscape of workspaces will open onto terraces with breath-taking views across central London.”

Landsec has appointed Wates as main contractor, with a contract value understood to be worth more than £100m. Wates has been given an April 2021 start date, with instructions that include: the Piccadilly Lights stay on throughout.

Consulting engineer HDR Andrew Reid has been appointed as commissioning manager.

Fletcher Priest's solution to the site's constraints

