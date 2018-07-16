Wates lands £161m Wembley Park deal

Wates and Quintain personnel mark the contract signing

The Wates deal brings to £1.7bn the total value of the work let by Quintain on the 85-acre regeneration at Wembley Park to its five contractors.

The contract for twin plots E01 and E02 is also the largest ever awarded to Wates on a single site.

The E01/E02 development, off Olympic Way, will provide 633 residential homes across private rented, affordable rented, intermediate for sale, intermediate rented tenures.

Of these, 347 will be rental properties managed by Quintain’s Tipi business. Quintain has agreed supply contracts with Samsung, Kohler and John Lewis to supply appliances, brassware and furniture to meet interior designs by Fossey Arora.

Whilst this will be Wates’ largest project at Wembley Park, the contractor is nearing completion on plots NW07 and NW08 (Landsby), which will open to the public later this year, with 361 new homes. Most of these will also be operated by Tipi, with the remainder managed by Network Homes.

Quintain has so far completed 1,400 homes, the London Designer Outlet retail park, the Hilton London Wembley Hotel and the reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Grade II listed Wembley Arena (now the SSE Arena, Wembley), as well as significant public realm.

Construction director Matt Voyce said: “We are delighted to have awarded the contract for E01 and E02 to Wates. We continue to deliver Wembley Park at pace, with 3,100 homes currently under construction and an astonishing 22 tower cranes now on site. This latest contract marks an exciting phase in the development, helping to bring forward 633 much needed new homes at Wembley Park. We look forward to working with Wates on this project.”

Wates is a member of Quintain’s main contractor framework along with Sisk, McAleer & Rushe, McLaren and O’Keefe.

Construction on E01/E02 is due to complete in 2020.