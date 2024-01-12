Wates lands £70m Bloomsbury refurb

Victoria House in Bloomsbury Square

Oxford Properties Group and Pioneer Group have appointed Wates as the main build contractor for converting Victoria House in Bloomsbury Square into a life sciences hub.

Wates' contract value is £70m.

Construction has already started and the main phase is scheduled to complete this autumn.

Oxford, Pioneer and Wates plan to convert 220,000 sq ft of the building’s 300,000 sq ft internal area into Grade A wet lab-enabled life sciences space. The property’s floor-to-ceiling height, internal infrastructure and scale of the floor plates mean it is well suited for life sciences conversion, they say. It has been designed to house organisatiosn of different sizes, from start-ups in designated incubator spaces, to larger pharmaceutical companies. First tenant signed up is the BioIndustry Association.

Victoria House is a Grade-II listed building with heritage features behind its neo-classical façade, comprising art deco design details such as a ballroom, ornamental brasswork and its original Italian marble entrance lobby. In the conversion. The main fabric of the building, including its heritage finishes and features, will be retained along with the existing original windows.

Wates, in partnership with its building services subsidiary SES Engineering Services, will upgrade the M&E infrastructure, with LED lighting and heat recovery throughout the air conditioning system. The finished building will also be primarily heated by air source heat pumps.

Mark Craig, regional director for London at Wates Group, said: "The conversion of Victoria House into a cutting-edge life sciences hub is a testament to Wates' commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable spaces. We are proud to play a key role in transforming this Grade-II listed landmark into a state-of-the-art facility at the heart of London, whilst preserving and celebrating the unique heritage features it has to offer. As an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in the science and research space, we are dedicated to inspiring better ways of creating the places, communities, and businesses of tomorrow, fostering collaboration and advancement within the life sciences sector.”

