Wates lands Free Wharf enabling works

Team photocall in Shoreham for the Free Wharf contract announcement

Southern Housing Group is making preparations to build a development of 500 apartments in the West Sussex town once flood defences along the river wall have been improved between the River Adur and Shoreham beach.

Southern Housing Group acquired the site in June 2015 and was granted planning permission for the Free Wharf scheme in June 2018. The construction contract for the river wall enabling works has been awarded to Wates Residential following a competitive tender process.

Work on the river wall is expected to take nine months to complete. Following this, work is expected to commence on the main programme to develop new waterfront homes in early 2020. Wates has not got the contract for the main building works yet but is surely in pole position.

Southern Housing development director Oliver Boundy said: “We are delighted to have begun work on the enabling phase of our 540-home Free Wharf development on the harbour at Shoreham-by-Sea.

“We have enjoyed a positive relationship and support from Adur and Worthing Council and Homes England and will continue to work closely with them through the construction phase alongside our contractor, Wates Residential. Southern Housing Group is proud to be playing its part in the provision of much needed new homes in this regeneration area.”