Wates moves forward with Romford estates renewal

CGI of the planned development on Chippenham Road in Harold Hill

Plans have been submitted for the development of 138 new affordable homes on land off Chippenham Road and Kings Lynn Drive in Romford.

The homes represent phase two of the Harold Hill Town Centre vision aimed at revitalising the area with new shops and services, housing and enhanced public spaces. It forms part of the £1.5bn 12 Estates regeneration programme that Wates is delivering in partnership with Havering Council.

Subject to planning approval, works on site will start with the demolition of the existing buildings on Chippenham Road in 2025, with construction beginning winter 2025. The first residents should move in by mid-2026.

There will be a range of one- to four-bedroom properties, with a proportion designed for wheelchair users and 22 homes designated for local young people who are preparing to move from care into living independently, providing them with a safe and supportive environment.

Cllr Graham Williamson, Havering’s cabinet lead for development and regeneration, said: “This planning application marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to regenerate Harold Hill. We are committed to delivering affordable, high-quality homes that our residents deserve, while also investing in the public spaces that make our communities stronger and more inclusive.”

Wates regional development director Hugh Jeffery added: “The development at Chippenham Road is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared vision for sustainable future.”

Chippenham Road is phase two of the wider regeneration plans for Harold Hill Town Centre, which is being delivered in three phases.

Phase one will see the delivery of a new Family Welcome Centre on the site of the former Abercrombie Hostel. This received planning permission in July 2022 and construction is now under way. The centre is scheduled to open in Spring 2026.

Phase three covers the Farnham & Hilldene Estate, with plans to revitalise the heart of the town. The initial consultation concluded in July 2024, with a second round scheduled for autumn 2024. If the plans are consented, work is due to start in spring 2026.

