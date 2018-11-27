Wates on tower block drive

Wates built the Vita Student tower at Manchester’s Circle Square.

Wates has revealed ambitions to grow its high rise residential project portfolio following the completion of the Vita Student development that it built for Select Property Group at Manchester’s Circle Square.

Wates is targeting a range of new residential towers across the region, including those in the private rental sector and student accommodation.

Paul Dodsworth, managing director of Wates Construction North, said: “High rise residential will form a big part of our business’ growth strategy for 2019, building on the exceptional quality that the team has delivered on behalf of Select Property Group at Circle Square. As with all growth in our industry our team, their skills and expertise and our valued supply chain partners are integral to this.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, construction output in the northwest was 10 times higher than the national average in the months of May to August and up 15% on the same period in 2017.

“Construction activity in the region is showing no signs of slowing, which is undoubtedly positive news,” Paul Dodsworth said.