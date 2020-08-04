Wates picked for new Whitehaven Academy

CGI of the new Whitehaven Academy building

The project will create new premises for Whitehaven Academy School. The existing buildings on Cleator Moor Road will be demolished to make way for a new three-storey education facility and sports hall, together with associated parking and landscaping.

The Whitehaven Academy School is the second educational facility in the area to be built by Wates, after completing Campus Whitehaven last year.

Work started on site in late June, with handover of the new school set to take place in early 2022.

It will be delivered in partnership with subcontractors SES Engineering Services, Cubby Construction and Elland Structures.

The Whitehaven Academy School has been procured by the Department for Education via its construction framework.

Dave Saville, business unit director for Wates Construction in the northwest, said: “As with any live school construction site, there will always be challenges when it comes to building close by to current school buildings. However, by making use our offsite facilities and with decades of experience in the education sector, we have the skillset and capability to minimise disruption to the school – which was crucial to us gaining a place on the framework.”

Elsewhere in the northwest, Wates is a fire station in St Helens and leisure centres in Carlisle and Widnes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk