Wates reorganises SES under Clifford

Rob Clifford, managing director of SES Engineering Services

The appointment of Rob Clifford as managing director of SES coincides with a reorganisation of the business.

SES Engineering Services will now have four divisions – north, south, major projects and specialist services. Wates said that the reorganisation would make SES, which has more than 650 staff, “more agile and innovative whilst continuing to grow its order book across the UK”.

Rob Clifford moves from his current role as managing director of Wates’ Integrated Construction Services business and now has the four divisional heads reporting to him. They are:

Steve Joyce, previously managing director of SES, is now regional managing director for SES North, which extends from Scotland to the Midlands.

Daniel Bavington, currently business director for SES in London and the southeast, becomes Regional MD for SES South, which extends from Cornwall to Kent and the Home Counties.

Rob Doherty moves from his current role at SES as operations director for the northwest to become director of the new major projects division of SES.

John Groom, currently director of building services at Wates, becomes director of SES Specialist Services, which includes the Prism offsite manufacturing facility in Coventry.

Wates Construction managing director Paul Chandler said: “This is an evolution of our existing business that will enable us to increase productivity, improve collaboration and offer customers an integrated services approach with local and specialist expertise.”

Chief executive Eoghan O’Lionaird added: “This reorganisation is an opportunity for us to look proactively to the future and to put SES in a position where it can grow sustainably over the coming years. It allows us to be ambitious when looking ahead to future growth and to invest more in new technologies, employee development and sustainable solutions.”

