Wates replaces Kier on Barnsley housing maintenance

Barnsley Council’s property repairs and improvement partnership (PRIP) has, for the last 10 years, been delivered jointly by Kier and the council itself. The in-house operation, called Berneslai Homes (Construction Services), covers two-thirds of the borough and Kier has one-third.

But the contract with Kier ends on 31st March 2020, and a new contract has been awarded to Wates Living Space from 1st April. Berneslai Homes will continue as before.

Wates’ contract includes responsive repairs and planned maintenance, gas servicing and electrical works across homes in Barnsley, in addition to works to refurbish void properties in the borough.

Cllr Robert Frost, cabinet support member for regeneration and culture, said: “We’d like to thank Kier for their work and dedication over the last 10 years. Going forward, we’re excited to work with Wates Living Space and see what benefits they can bring to Barnsley.”

David Morgan, managing director of Wates Property Services, said: “We’re very pleased to secure this contract with a new customer, and to be expanding the geographical presence of Wates Living Space. We have an excellent team in place in Barnsley, which will bring our trademark expertise in responsive and planned maintenance to the borough. Above all things, we look forward to building strong relationships with local residents to deliver these vital services efficiently while causing minimal disruption.”

Wates Living Space was also recently appointed to carry out council housing repairs across the Pennines in West Lancashire.

