Wates sacks troll

Richard Crisp, 55, from Hillsborough, has been charged with sending a communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature, South Yorkshire Police said.

Crisp, a supporter of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, posted a comment on the X social media platform in the early hours of Sunday morning making reference to the death of a West Bromwich Albion supporter, Mark Townsend, who died from a medical episode during a match at Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium the previous afternoon. Mr Townsend had been in the Leppings Lane stand of the Stadium, where 97 Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush in 1989.

After receive complaints his employer issued a statement: “We can confirm that Richard Crisp is no longer employed by the Wates Group.

“The comments he made over the weekend are unacceptable and completely at odds with our values as a company.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the tragedy at the West Bromwich Albion game this weekend and to all those who lost loved ones at Hillsborough.”

Crisp was released on bail ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 14th October 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk