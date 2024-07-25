  1. Instagram
Thu July 25 2024

  3. Wates signs £86m Guildford partnership

15 hours Guildford Borough Council has selected Wates Group to put up a housing development on the site of a car park in the town centre.

CGI of the planned development, although design remains subject to consultation
Wates has been appointed to work in partnership with the council on an £86m house-building project to in Guildford.

Wates will build 248 new homes with a commitment to 40% affordable housing. Guildford Borough Council has committed to buying the affordable units for £39.7m to add to council stock.

The initial proposals include 98 new affordable rent and shared ownership homes. The scheme will deliver a balanced mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats, with some townhouses.

While the final design is subject to public consultation, there is a commitment that it will be designed to meet and exceed Future Homes standards and deliver a 30% biodiversity net gain.

