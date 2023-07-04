Wates signs up to energy retrofit contractors’ group

Wates has just completed its 3,000th social housing retrofit

The NHDG was set up in May by the National Insulation Association to encourage the retrofitting of high-quality energy efficiency measures and low carbon technologies across the UK’s housing stock.

The group aims to promote social housing retrofit on a large scale, with a focus on creating a compliant supply chain, seeking innovation and advising on government policy.

Several leading construction firms including Mace, Mears, United Living and Vinci Construction have already signed up to the scheme.

Wates’ membership comes as its retrofit team completed its 3,000th low- carbon social housing retrofit. Many of these schemes have been delivered through the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

The company recent launched a procurement initiative to find new and emerging sustainable technologies that will help housing customers meet their carbon emissions targets.

David Morgan, executive managing director at Wates Property Services, said: “There have been great strides made in meeting the government’s decarbonisation targets for social housing, but there is a huge amount still to do and there is a real risk this won’t be achieved if we aren’t proactive in putting the right systems in place.

“Retrofit calls for a very specialist and skilled supply chain and there is currently a void between demand and capacity; this is why groups such as the NHDG are so important in bringing the industry together to find solutions. We look forward to working with our peers to address these challenges, cultivate innovation and be the voice for an industry that is working hard to move us all closer to net zero.”

