Wates starts Warrington housing schemes

Both sites are former schools and are the first to be developed by Incrementum Housing Development Company Ltd, set up by Warrington Borough Council. Homes England is providing funding to support the developments.

The projects, being built simultaneously, will see the construction of 161 properties for private and affordable rent, which will include a mixture of two- and three-bedroom houses and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The new homes will be heated via a community ground source heat pump network, and roof-mounted solar panels will provide electricity for tenants.

Wates will build 92 properties on the site of the former Sycamore Community Primary School in Sycamore Lane, Great Sankey and 69 on the site of the former Foxwood School on Chatfield Drive, Birchwood.

Incrementum procured the services of Wates through the Scape Venture framework, to which the contractor was appointed in 2019.

Wates Construction business unit director Dave Saville said: “Both these sites have been disused for a number of years and the schemes have been designed and procured to deliver a range of positive impacts, both for the local community as well as the council, the ultimate owners of the site.

“From a design perspective, the two settlements include shared community green spaces with green corridor links running through them while the properties benefit from a range of sustainable initiatives including ground source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels.”

