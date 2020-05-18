Wates submits plans for £20m Widnes leisure centre

Design by Ellis Williams Architects

The two-storey building will have a 25-metre swimming pool with a learner pool and seating for around 150 people, as well as a 100-station gym, a four-court sports hall, exercise studios, a squash court, soft play area, health consultation rooms and a café/social space.

Halton Borough Council has been working with Wates Construction and Ellis Williams Architects of Runcorn.

Dave Saville, business unit director for Wates Construction in the northwest, said: “This leisure centre represents a major placemaking opportunity for Widnes. Alongside Halton Council and our architects, we’ve carefully designed this project to meet the health and wellbeing needs of as many people as possible and provide a community hub which can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“Wates has a long history of building leisure projects like this, and we’ve drawn from the extensive experience across our teams to ensure these plans work for all stakeholders involved. We welcome all feedback on these designs and look forward to delivering this project efficiently and safely for the people of Widnes to enjoy.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk